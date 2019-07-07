Won’t allow erosion of State’s identity, integrity: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, July 7: The J&K National Conference today said that party mirrors the aspirations of the people of the State, saying protecting the special position of the State crowns the agenda of the party programme.

Party general secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar while addressing a mammoth workers convention at TRC Kupwara said NC is the real representative of the genuine aspirations of the people of the State. “Our party has historically protected the interests of the State. It was Sher- e- Kashmir who secured us our own state flag, our own constitution, our identity. However after his unconstitutional arrest what he had achieved was infringed upon by New Delhi through its local servile and henpecked henchmen. The party has the legacy of service and sacrifice. The extensive incarceration of Sheikh Abdullah for 18 years bears testimony to the fact as to how passionately our party feels for the identity of our state,” he said adding, ” The situation is no different day; the New Delhi is again employing the old devious methods to use its local henpecked henchmen to divide the powerful voice of Kashmir.

While underscoring the need of restoring Pre- 1953 status to the state Sagar said, “No sooner did Dr Farooq Abdullah led government presented the State Autonomy Committee report in the Legislative Assembly, New Delhi’s blood run cold. It was Mufti Syed who in his interview to Indian Express cautioned New Delhi from keeping all the apples in the basket of National Conference. In the due course of time PDP came into being. Sensing that National Conference might not budge on its take on restoration of Pre 1953 status, New Delhi employed propped up simulated political outfits to counter the National Conference, ” he said.

“Today we see such agents hide their real disposition behind the fig leaf of “change” and “addressing the Aspirations”. Let us take a pledge that we won’t let such modern Bakshi’s and Sadiq’s rob the State of its identity, integrity and plural ethos,” Sagar remarked.

Nasir Aslam Wani said the PDP had sought mandate of the people to keep BJP out. “But what followed was a colossal blunder. People will never forget how PDP berated and bartered their mandate. After PDP opened the flood gates for BJP into the state, what was left of our prized autonomy was also bartered. We lost our fiscal autonomy in the reign of PDP. It sacrificed the prized individuality of our state while ascending the altar of power. Now the youth of state, the elders, people from all walks of life are yearning to have NC steer the state towards safe shores,” he said while asking people to strengthen hands of NC.

Ch Muhammad Ramzan, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Syed Rafiq Shah, Shameema Firdous also addressed the workers.