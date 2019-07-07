CS visits Kargil, reviews progress of developmental projects

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 7: Chief Secretary, B.V.R Subrahmanyam today visited Kargil and reviewed the progress of various important developmental projects and flagships schemes with the district officers in a meeting at Conference Hall Baroo.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, DIG Central Kashmir Range A.K Birdi, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, Superintendent of Police, Kargil Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Sonam Chosjor, Superintending Engineer PWD Haji Fida Hussain besides other district officers.

Chief Secretary reviewed the status of 200 bedded hospital being constructed at Kurbathang. He also received brief on the functioning of District Hospital, CHCs, PHCs and NTPHCs.

Chief Secretary also reviewed the status of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal and Sheep sectors in the district besides the status of Pashmina Production and steps being taken to improve it further. He urged concerned officers to work towards boosting the production of livestock, poultry, dairy, Apricot, vegetables and fodder in the district.

With regard to tourism sector it was informed that over 1 lakh tourists visited the district last year and this year too expectations of tourist arrivals are encouraging.

Chief Secretary directed the Tourism Department to launch a sustained publicity campaign about the varied tourism attractions of the district including the many trekking routes now available for adventure seekers, so that tourist arrivals to the district are increased.

The status of implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes including PM KISAN, Ayushman Bharat and various Social Security Schemes was also reviewed.

Chief Secretary urged the officers to make concerted efforts to ensure that benefits envisaged under these programmes/schemes reach the targeted population.

He asked the Agricultural Production Department to complete the process of enrolment of all eligible beneficiaries under PM KISAN by 25th July, 2019.

Chief Secretary also visited Drass War Memorial and took stock of the arrangements being put in place for the Kargil Vijay Diwas being observed on July, 26th, 2019.