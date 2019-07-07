Cong, NC denied autonomy to Panchayats: Dr Jitendra

‘Modi Govt committed to get 73rd, 74th amendments implemented’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 7: Union Minister of State in PMO with independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh while reiterating the Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government’s resolve to get 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments, implemented in the State for empowerment of Panchayats, today accused the National Conference (NC) and Congress of denying the autonomy to Panchayats which are the basic institutions of democracy.

Addressing a meeting of Sarpanches from Billawar and Basohli tehsils of Kathua district here, the Union Minister said Narendra Modi Government is pledged to undo all wrongs done in the State by previous Congress and NC Governments so that the fruits of democracy percolate to basic institutes of democracy. Click here to watch video

In this regard, various steps have already been taken to end the discrimination to which the various parts of the State were subjected during the 60 year long rule of these two parties, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Government has decided that all the Central schemes will be rooted through Panchayats in this border State and funds for all PMGSY roads will go through Panchayats to maintain accountability and transparency in the constructional works. This is the part of Prime Minister’s policy to strengthen the Panchayats, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said Jan Arkhshan Abhiyan (Water Conservation Scheme) launched by Narendra Modi will also be routed through Panchayats and Panches and Sarpanches will be advised how to take best advantage of the scheme.

He said with the empowerment of the Panchayats and implementation of Constitutional 73rd and 74th amendments in the State, Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for the development of the rural belt in the State by the Union Government will be directly transferred in the account of Panchayats.

He said the Constitutional 73rd and 74th amendments to empower Panchayats and Local Bodies was the brain child of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi and the National Conference which is talking of autonomy denied autonomy to Panchayats which are the basic pillars of democracy.

He asked for whom NC wants autonomy? Do they want autonomy for themselves or their families, he questioned while challenging the NC’s demand in this regard.

Dr Jitendra Singh said BJP when in opposition has constantly demanded autonomy for Panchayats and Local Bodies by implementing Constitutional 73rd and 74th amendments Bill.

He said by routing out the developmental works through Panchayats will ensure absolute transparency in allotment of funds which will be spent by them only. Onwards from now, the MP funds will also be routed through Panchayats to ensure that there is no interference in the development works by any one including politicians.

He also announced that two new bridges in Kathua will soon be dedicated to people.

Earlier Dr Jitendra Singh visited the Government Medical College (GMC) where the injured people of last week’s deadly Kishtwar accident have been admitted.

He examined 15 accident victims including Adeeba the lone survivor of one family and enquired about their health. Dr Jitendra Singh who is the MP from Kathua, Udhampur and Doda Lok Sabha constituency visited the injured undergoing treatment in the Hospital. He was briefed about their condition by the Principal of the College Dr Sunanda Raina.

Dr Singh announced monthly assistance of Rs 2000 to Adeeba from his own salary for her upbringing and care. He said that in addition to this she will be provided other help and assistance she needs for her education etc from time to time.

Earlier the State Government paid a cheque of Rs two lakh besides announcing payment of Rs 1200 every month up to 15 years of her age on the instance of the Minister. Rs 2000 monthly support given by Dr Jitendra Singh will be in addition to that as well as Rs five lakh given to other next kin of the accident victims.

“The medical staff has done a great job in saving the lives of the accident victims. Barring two, rest of the patients, including the minor girl, are recuperating fast and are out of danger,” Dr Jitendra Singh told reporters at GMC.

He said the minor girl will be discharged in a couple of days and assured al possible help to secure her future.