Early elected Govt in J&K is in national interest: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 7: Pradesh Congress Committee chief GA Mir today pressed for early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and has expressed the hope that the people of the State will give clear mandate to Congress, instead of a Coalition Government in the state as has been witnessed since 2002.

While addressing workers meeting in Gandhi Nagar constituency today, Mir said he had no reason to believe that Election Commission was not looking at the possibility of conducting the Assembly election in the State at the earliest. He said any such reason to delay elections “will just be an excuse from those people who are trying to hold on to power in Jammu and Kashmir rather than transfer power back to the people”.

Mir accused the BJP-led Central Government of “betraying” the people of Jammu and Kashmir by imposing President’s rule here and demanded early Assembly elections there. “People of J&K want to join mainstream,” Mir said, and asked the Centre to hold early elections in the state.

The Congress leader alleged that the Centre was misleading the people of J&K as well as the people of country by saying that no party was in a position to form government in the state. “ Keep the democracy alive, do not divide J&K, preserve unity of this country,” he urged.

Mir further said that issues of national importance should not be seen through a political prism. He said if the BJP had valued democracy, situation in J-K would have been different. He accused the BJP of doing politics of polarisation in the state. He said that the President’s rule was imposed in a hurry and efforts should have been made to form an alternative government. Mir also questioned why assembly elections were not held along with Lok Sabha polls when the Prime Minister himself favours ‘one nation, one election’.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that Governor Administration has failed in providing basic amenities like water, power and ration to the common person of the state and only elected Govt can address such issues and any further delay in conducting assembly elections will make people suffer more in absence of an elected Govt in state. He added that in a democratic system it was necessary to make representative character of all democratic institutions to ensure people’s participation in these institutions.

Appealing people from different walks of life particularly youth to become part of the party, Bhalla said Congress offers a platform for all well meaning peoples to encourage them and play their role in party’s vision of political resolution and good governance. He said Congress by way of its pro-people policies is the only viable regional alternative for the people of the state. He said that BJP experimental government has failed to do anything good for the people of state except strengthening the instrument of oppression to unleash terror on them.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP Madan Lal Sharma termed booth level workers real backbone of Congress party whose contribution in organizing various programmes and disseminating party programmes and policies amongst masses can never be ignored. It is because of this force that Congress has scaled new heights and winning over hearts of masses in J&K State. While addressing a booth level workers’ meet of Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency, well attended by booth level workers resolved to strengthen the party at all levels and spread party’s programmes in every nook and corner of the State.

Several party leaders Mula Ram, Uday Bhanu State Youth president, Dawarka Choudhary, Kamal Singh, Pritam Singh, Shokat Ali, Satish Sharma and others were also present.