DGP reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra on NH

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 7: Director General of J&K Police, Dilbag Singh today reviewed arrangements of Amarnath Yatra on National Highway (NH) in Srinagar.

The DGP along with IGP Kashmir SP Pani, DIG Central Kashmir V K Biridi and DIG South Atul Goel visited yatra route from Srinagar, Pantha Chowk to Marhama Sangam and inspected the security arrangements put in place for the yatra. He inspected the access control and traffic regulation at different points.

At Sangam Mirhama, while interacting with the deployed officers and jawans, the DGP emphasized upon them to follow the security plans strictly and efficiently for the security of the yatries. He directed them to be extra vigilant and make use of all available resources to ensure peaceful conduct of the Yatra. He also stressed for smooth regulation of traffic at different points on the National Highway.

SSP Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan and SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem and other jurisdictional officers apprised the DGP about the security measures adopted for smooth conduct of Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Earlier in the evening, he accompanied Governor Satya Pal Malik to Pantha Chowk Yatri transit camp where Governor took stock of the living and other arrangements for the yatris. He interacted with the yatris, who expressed satisfaction for the excellent arrangements put in place by the State administration.

Last week also, the DGP had visited all important places at National Highway from Srinagar to Shaitani Nalla and took a detailed review of the security and traffic arrangements at these places.