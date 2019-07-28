Won’t allow any changes in demography of state: Farooq

SRINAGAR: Asserting that his party won’t allow any changes in the demography of the State, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said any attempt to dilute the unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir will be resisted.

Dr Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, while addressing party workers at Saloora Ganderbal, said the unique character of the State has been a scorn in the eyes of those forces that are inimical to the very identity and integrity of our state. (AGENCIES)