Delegation of Foreign Media meets J&K Governor

SRINAGAR: A delegation of foreign media on Sunday met Governor Satya Pal Malik and discussed various issues.

An official spokesperson said that a delegation of foreign media comprising of Alexandre Marchand, Correspondent AFP (France); Philomene Remy, Correspondent, France 24 for India and South Asia; Alban Alvarez, Correspondent cum Cameraman, France 24; Alexander Huntley Travelli, Correspondent, The Economist (UK); Alasdair Lambert Pal, Correspondent, Reuters; Sibylle Licht, Bureau Chief, ARD German TV and Emily Rose Schmall Shoel, Correspondent Associated Press met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Governor shared with the delegation about felt needs and aspirations of people relating to developmental issues and various initiatives of his Administration for ensuring holistic development of the State. (AGENCIES)