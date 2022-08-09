Women wrestling team coach gets grand welcome on return from CWG

Jammu, Aug 9: Son of the soil, wrestling coach, Sahil Sharma, who accompanied the Indian women wrestling team of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 received a heroic welcome on his return from Birmingham here on Tuesday.

Sharma was welcomed by the Wrestling Association of Jammu and Kashmir in the shape of a rally that culminated at Bajrangi Akhara where a large number of prominent wrestlers, members of different sports associations showered praises and garlanded him.

Notably, six women wrestlers of India including Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat (Gold Medal), participated in the CWG and won medals for the nation.

His father Pardeep Sharma also got emotional on receiving him.

Former international wrestler and President, J&K Wrestling Association, Dushyant Sharma said that Sahil Sharma is the alumni of Bajrangi Akhara and maximum Wrestlers of J&K are from the same arena.

Dushyant himself is the first gold medallist of National Games for J&K in Puna.

The president however, wished good luck to the coach for his future endeavours.

Former MLC and senior BJP Leader Ashok Khajuria and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma also congratulated the Coach.

It’s a proud moment for J&K that one of the wrestling coaches of J&K represented India at CWG in Birmingham as Indian women wrestling team coach. (Agencies)