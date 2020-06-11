Women excelling in Civil Services Exam: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 11 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances,Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also In-Charge DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training), said here today that women are excelling in Civil Services Exams and for the last few years women candidates are among the toppers in each successive exam.

While speaking in a video conference interaction with the faculty of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie, which is affiliated to DoPT, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that for the three consecutive years, the No. 1 topper in Civil Services Exams was a woman candidate. In 2014 it was Ira Sehgal from Delhi, 2015 it was Tina Dabi and 2016 it was Nandini from Karnataka, he said.

Not only this, Dr Jitendra Singh said, women candidate toppers and women candidate pass-outs have also contributed in making the demography of Civil Services Exams pan-India, whereas till few years ago the list of successful Civil Services candidates was confined to a few States while many other States went unrepresented.

In the Mussoorie Academy, Dr Jitendra Singh, said while around 23% probationers are women candidates, the teaching faculty there also has a significant and visible presence of women staff.

Dr Jitendra Singh also hailed the social activities undertaken by the faculty members, which included running teaching classes for the needy children. He noted with appreciation that even during the Corona pandemic these classes were not interrupted and held online.

During the interaction, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and other officials of the Ministry were briefed about the activities of National Gender Centre at LBSNAA and the possibilities of further collaboration on women and child issues.

Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to the Women and Child Development Minister to work out a plan on the lines of ‘Women Super 30’ group which could be trained for Civil Services Exam in a focussed manner.