Woman’s body found hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: The dead body of a woman was found hanging today in her rented accommodation in Talab Tillo area on City outskirts.

“The body of the deceased woman identified as Tsring Dolkar (52) wife of Mawamg Thardo of Ladakhwas found hanging this evening from the hook of the ceiling fan in a house at Patel Nagar, Talab Tillo, where she was presently living with her son,” police sources said.

Sources said the body of the deceased was shifted to mortuary room of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu while Talab Tillo Police had initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the actual cause of the death.