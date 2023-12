Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 27: One motorcyclist was killed near JK Bank, Bari Brahamana after the bike he was driving was hit by a truck bearing Registration Number JK02AH-0577.

The deceased has been identified as Asif Choudhary, son of Saleem Mohammed of Meen Sarkar.

The Bari Brahmana Police has registered a case in this regard and shifted the dead body to GMC Jammu for postmortem.