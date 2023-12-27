India will win any type of war, finish terror; but more alertness is required: Rajnath

Asks troops not to make mistakes that may hurt citizens

DM meets families of 3 slain civilians, assures justice

Reviews situation in Rajouri, Poonch at high-level meeting

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 27: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today declared that India will win any type of war and will finish of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir saying he has full faith in the Army even as he called upon the troops not to make any such “mistakes” that may hurt citizens of the country.

Rajnath, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande and Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the border district of Rajouri where he addressed the troops, met kin of three civilians who were killed under mysterious circumstances a day after Dera Ki Gali encounter in which four bravehearts sacrificed their lives and three others were injured, visited injured civilians in Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri and later held high-level review of security situation at the Raj Bhawan before flying back to New Delhi.

“India will win any type of war and we will finish off terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. You are alert but more alertness is required,” the Defence Minister said addressing troops in Rajouri.

It may be mentioned here that 19 soldiers have been martyred in four ambush/encounters with terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch districts this year.

Asserting that Government fully stands with the Army, Rajnath declared that the Government treasury is open for beefing up security arrangements and intelligence gathering.

The Defence Minister flew to Rajouri district soon after his arrival in Jammu to review the security situation, especially in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch where terror attacks and infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) have witnessed a spike this year.

Addressing the troops at a Military Garrison in Rajouri, the Defence Minister lauded the troops for their bravery saying “I believe in your bravery and steadfastness … Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory,”

“Troops keep the country safe, but sometimes such mistakes do take place, which should not happen.

“You are the guardians of the country. Apart from the responsibility towards security of the country, winning the hearts of the citizens is also a big responsibility on your shoulders. You are making efforts in this direction as well, but sometimes there does happen a mistake (chook). Such mistakes, that may hurt any citizen of the country, should not happen,” Singh told troops during an interaction with them in Rajouri in the presence of LG Manoj Sinha, Gen Manoj Pande and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

He said that the Indian Army is not considered to be an ordinary Army in the world now.

“The people believe that the Indian Army has become more powerful than it was in the past. It has become well-equipped compared to the past. The security of the country is in your hands,” the Minister told the troops.

“Such incidents (ambush) cannot be taken for granted. I want to assure you that the Government stands with you and your welfare is our top priority,” Singh said.

Singh paid his tribute to the fallen soldiers and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

“I want to assure you that given the seriousness of the incident, required and appropriate steps would be taken. For us, every soldier is a part of the family and his life is very precious … any one eyeing our soldiers is not acceptable to us,” he said.

“The sacrifice of the soldiers is unparalleled and cannot be compensated with money. The void can never be fulfilled,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajnath assured justice to the families of three civilians who were found dead last week after being allegedly picked up by the Army following an ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch district.

Singh met the families of the deceased and also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri to enquire about the health of four other “torture” victims.

District Development Council (DDC) members, former legislators and civil society members were also present at the meeting between the Defence Minister, Lieutenant Governor and the families of the deceased civilians.

“Please have faith in us. Nobody can bring back the life of those who have died. But there will be justice,” Singh told five members of three families of the deceased.

He further said that they are all pained at the loss of lives in Poonch.

“We all – I, LG Sahib and Prime Minister Ji – are pained,” he told the kin in presence of Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and IGP Anand Jain.

“Whatever has happened…There will be justice,” the Defence Minister told reporters at the GMC hospital where he had reached after meeting the families of the deceased civilians at Dak Bungalow.

Three civilians — Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32)– were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning following the attack and they were later found dead on December 22, a day after Dera Ki Gali, Surnakote encounter in Poonch district in which four soldiers were martyred and three injured.

Four people — Mohd Zulfkar, his brother Mohd Betab, Fazal Hussain and Mohd Farooq — were admitted in the GMC hospital, Rajouri last Friday after they were allegedly beaten up by the troops in Thannamandi area of Rajouri during the anti-terrorist operation. The search for terrorists is going on in both Surankote and Thannamandi forest belt.

GMC Rajouri Principal Dr Amarjit Singh Bhatia briefed the Defence Minister on condition of the injured saying they were being provided best possible Medicare and are responding to the treatment.

“The Defence Minister met the families of the civilians, civil society and assured action against the guilty after an inquiry into the incident,” former MLC Shahnaz Ganai, who was present in the meeting at Dak Bungalow, said.

Sohail Malik, DDC member, Surankote, said the Defence Minister assured them that all those responsible for the incident would be dealt with as per the law of the land.

Rajnath Singh also visited the border areas and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

Singh carried out a firsthand assessment of the ongoing counter-terror operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts, they said.

On his return from Rajouri, Singh visited Raj Bhawan and held a closed door security review meeting, the officials said.

They said the Defence Minister was briefed on the prevalent security situation, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

The aspects associated with the operating challenges were discussed by Singh with the Commanders on ground, the officials said, adding he called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations.

Singh expressed satisfaction for the high level of synergy between the security forces, civil administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a clear message of resoluteness towards improving of the security environment that is conducive to fostering a new era of development in the Union Territory.

He also complimented the local people for their steadfastness and contribution towards joining the mainstream efforts undertaken by the Government of India.

In the meeting, it was emphasised that the unity in thought process, alignment and collective resolve for the good of the nation is the most important foundation for achievement of shared aspirations of peace and development in the UT.