Pradhan arrives in Jammu, Virendra to reach today

SMVDU convocation, inauguration of CRC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan arrived here today to attend Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) convocation tomorrow while Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will reach here tomorrow and lay foundation stone of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Samba along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Pradhan and Sinha will attend ninth convocation at SMVDU at Katra tomorrow.

On his arrival here today, Pradhan met Sinha at the Raj Bhawan and discussed education and skill education related issues with him.

“Glad to have met Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan at Raj Bhawan,’’ a tweet by the Office of LG J&K said this evening.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will lay the foundation stone of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Jammu at village Chak Jawala Singh in Vijaypur area of Samba district tomorrow.

The CRC – Jammu will be housed in a new building to be constructed by NBCC, in a multistory building with a barrier free environment for persons with disabilities, in a sprawling campus of 38 kanals 18 marlas of land in Samba near AIIMS-Jammu, an official statement said.

The estimated cost of construction is Rs 29 crores and the MoU has been signed with NBCC to initiate the construction work and finish the work within in a span of one year. Subsequently, the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Minister will inaugurate the temporary campus of CRC- Jammu at Gandhi Nagar.

This CRC-Jammu will stand as a beacon of empowerment, inclusivity, and growth for persons with disabilities. Besides human resource development for the rehabilitation sector, it will provide skill development training for individuals with different disabilities that would enable them to be productive in our society and have the opportunity to shine and thrive. Additionally, the CRC-Jammu will deliver rehabilitation services for different categories of PwDs that will enable their independent living in the society, the statement said.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), New Delhi under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, MSJ&E, Govt. of India, will have the administrative control of CRC-Jammu.