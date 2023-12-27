Modi Govt changed total narrative on Kashmir: Sudhanshu

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Dec 27: Maintaining that Narendra Modi Government has changed total narrative on Kashmir, BJP national spokesperson and MP (Rajya Sabha) Sudhanshu Trivedi today said that with the annulling of controversial Articles 370 and 35A this Government has ended the greatest Constitutional anomaly with regard to J&K.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in connection with Chetna Diwas here, at Abhinav Theatre this afternoon held in connection with observance of 34th martyrdom day of Pt. Prem Nath Bhat, the BJP stalwart said since August 5, 2019 the J&K is fast moving on the path of progress and development. It was the first State in the country which got two AIIMS instead of one. Besides, the UT got hundreds of crores investment and there was influx of over two crore tourists in last over one year, he added.

The BJP leader also said that Modi Government is working on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits while he parried a question on holding of Panchayat and other elections in the UT saying that Election Commission of India has to take a decision in this regard.

Earlier, while paying glowing tribute to Pt Prem Nath Bhat and other martyrs who laid down their lives during over three decades long turmoil in the UT, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Narendra Modi Government has changed entire narrative on J&K and those saying that there would be no one to take tricolour in their hands if GoI dared to touch controversial Article 370 have now been totally exposed before the public.

The BJP leader said that likewise a narrative was created in the country if Ram Mandir will be constructed at Ayodhya, the Arab countries will stop supplying oil to India and this all proved hoax as recently the Prince of Saudi Kingdom visited India and both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Not only this, but a temple has also been constructed in Abu Dhabi, he added.

The BJP leader said that earlier even during the rule of Indira Gandhi or other Congress leaders only Russia was standing with India while entire world was against us on Kashmir issue. But it is the charismatic leadership of Narendra Modi that today Pakistan stands isolated and except China no country supports it on Kashmir issue. Even the Arab countries have turned their back towards Pakistan on Kashmir issue, he added.

Trivedi said after annulling of controversial Article 370 when China tried to rake up the issue in United Nations (UN) no country supported it. This is the position of Pakistan in the world today, he added.

He said the situation has totally changed in Kashmir now. In 1983 when there was India, West Indies cricket match in Srinagar, the pitch was dug by anti-national elements and they shouted pro-Pak slogans but the then Government failed to act against them. Though they were arrested for face -saving but were released from the jails later, he added. “But now a new chapter of Kashmir has started. With taking over reins of Government at Delhi in 2014, there was not only a change of guard at Delhi but it was a change of thought process’’, he added.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that in growth rate India is ahead now. While taking a dig at those who have started crying over mosque in Ayodhya, he said that they did not utter a word when Pak dreaded terrorist, Mast Gul torched the shrine of Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district of Kashmir and the militants besieged the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar over two decades ago.

He also questioned the delay in sending Indian troops to Kashmir in 1947 by the then rulers. “When document of Accession was signed on October 24 why troops were sent on October 27’’? he asked. The only reason for this was that the then Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru was determent that Sheikh Abdullah’s position be defined.

Trivedi said under a great conspiracy Pak invasion was called Kabaili attack though attackers were regular army of Pak. This was done because there was an agreement between two Governments that they will not attack each other. He held the then Government responsible for surrendering before Pak and declaring the ceasefire at that time. India was in a commanding position and much powerful than Pakistan. “They would have surrendered before our troops and instead we surrendered’’, he added.

He said declaring unilateral ceasefire by Nehru was greatest blunder and taking the issue to United Nations which had come into existence two years back only was a Himalayan blunder. It (UN) had no role at that time and no country had taken any issue in world body when Nehru took Kashmir issue there, he added.

He also criticised the role of Sheikh Abdullah on Kashmir who had full patronage of Nehru and termed the death of the founder president of Jana Sangh, Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee a big mystery and blamed Nehru for not allowing probe in his death.

Trivedi said Pt Prem Nath Bhat was a great thinker who had alarmed the Government from time to time about the happenings in Kashmir at that time and the prophecy made by him has proved true but unfortunately the Government at that time did not took this seriously.

On the occasion, two martyrs Sanjay Pandita, a BSF cop from Kupwara who laid down his life while fighting terrorists and Sanjay Kumar Sharma, who was gunned down by terrorists in Achan Pulwama were posthumously honoured by the Trust. The certificate and shawl was presented to them by Sudanshu Trivedi, former DGP Kuldeep Khuda who presided over the programme and Roshan Lal Pandita, Chairman of the Trust. Their citations were read by H L Bhat Trustee and Shadi Lal Koul, general secretary.

President All India Kashmiri Samaj, Dr Ramesh Raina who was the community speaker highlighted the pressing problems of displaced Hindus from Valley and strongly advocated for creating a space for community in Kashmir which is their motherland. He said granting of space to religious minorities in Kashmir by according the minority status to them can give a pluralistic colour to Kashmir.

He strongly pleaded for passage of Kashmir Hindu Shrines and Temples Bill saying they being the symbols of Sanatan Dharma and culture need protection for posterity. Maintaining that Kashmir is our core constituency he said, it is incomplete without Pandits who have nurtured it for thousands of years.

Dr Raina, however, lauded various steps taken by Narendra Modi Government on restoration of peace in Kashmir and said article 370 abrogation was a historical step which has been now stamped by Supreme Court also. He also termed the grant of two seats in Assembly to migrants another historical decision of Modi Government.

He said terrorists targeted the community leaders first under a conspiracy to kill one leader and scare thousands while paying tribute to Pt Prem Nath Bhat, Neelkanth Ganjoo, Tika Lal Taploo and other martyrs.

In his presidential address, Kuldeep Khuda while lauding the role of Government asked the community to be vigilant against inimical dangers. He said the preservation and protection of our religious shrines and temples is a core issue for community and the Government should concede the demand of the community in this regard without delay.

Chairman of the Trust, Roshan Lal Pandita presented the vote of thanks. Ramesh Marhatta who coordinated the programme highlighted the plight of community saying over 1400 community members who were martyred by militants in Kashmir forcing the community to flee or face death.

BJP general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, ex MLC, G L Raina, K P Sabha chief, K K Khosa, K N Pandita, Swami Kumar Ji, PK president, Virender Raina, BJP district president, Pramdoh Kapahi, spokesperson Y V Sharma, Dr Kuldeep Mangotra, president HESK, Prof B L Zuthsi, vice chairman of the Trust, C L Pandita, its secretary, Sundri Lal Koul, Director Radio Sharda, Ramesh Hangloo, general secretary, Durga Nag Turst, Prof Ashok Aima, Ex VC, Justice Retd. B L Bhat, Kuldeep Raina, R L Dhar and Prof P N Trisal were among other prominent members of the community who attended the function.

The function was organized by Pt Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust.