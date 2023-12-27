Apple orchard of drug-peddler seized

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 27: Authorities today seized over five kanals of orchard land belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Mawer area of Handwara in Kupwara district.

Police in Handwara alongwith the Revenue Department staff struck a major blow on the drug trade by seizing illegally acquired assets of the notorious drug dealer at Audoora Mawer.

“As a part of operation, the apple orchard spanning over 5.4 Kanal, under Khasra Number 14, belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mohammad Amir Malik son of Mohammad Mukhtar Malik of Audoora Mawer was seized under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act”, an official said.