Excelsior Correspondent
Srinagar, Dec 27: Authorities today seized over five kanals of orchard land belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Mawer area of Handwara in Kupwara district.
Police in Handwara alongwith the Revenue Department staff struck a major blow on the drug trade by seizing illegally acquired assets of the notorious drug dealer at Audoora Mawer.
“As a part of operation, the apple orchard spanning over 5.4 Kanal, under Khasra Number 14, belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mohammad Amir Malik son of Mohammad Mukhtar Malik of Audoora Mawer was seized under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act”, an official said.
Apple orchard of drug-peddler seized
Excelsior Correspondent