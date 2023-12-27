Power shut down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Ratnuchak, Birpur, Sainik Colony, MES and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 28 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Vijaypur-III and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 28 and 30 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Smailpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 29 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Badhori and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 28 and 30 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sarore, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana and its adjoining areas will remain affected on December 28 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to VP-1, VP-3, Koulpur, Bandral and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 28 and 29 from 9 am to 1 pm.