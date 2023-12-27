Two held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Pounichak Police today held two drug peddlers with 7 grams of heroin.

“While on patrolling duty, a team of Police Post Pounichak rounded up two suspects who were coming on a vehicle bearing registration number JK02CW-9897. On search, 7 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said.

He said a case FIR under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered in this connection at Police Station Domana and the accused identified as Mahavir Singh alias Appu son of late Jodh Singh of Ranjit Pura (Gole Gujral Camp) and Variender Pal son of late Satpal of Chak Lal Din (Padrod, Jammu) were arrested.

Further investigation of the case was going on, the spokesman added.