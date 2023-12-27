SKIMS PG resident bags ‘Torrent Young Scholar’ award

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 27: Dr. Tahir Bashir Dar, a Postgraduate resident from the Department of General and Minimal Invasive Surgery at SKIMS, has received the prestigious ‘Torrent Young Scholar’ award (ASI-TYSA), recognizing him as the top resident in General Surgery nationwide.

Achieving the first position at the 83rd Annual National Conference, ‘ASICON,’ organized by the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) in Vishakapatnam from December 13 to 16, Dr. Tahir’s accomplishment distinguished him among the over 8,000 surgeons in attendance.

The four-day event featured presentations of posters and free scientific papers by more than 2,500 young surgeons, while Dr. Tahir emerged as the leading candidate from twelve residents selected nationwide after a rigorous assessment.

He was honored with the ASI-Torrent Young Scholar Award for the year 2023, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

SKIMS PRO said that ASI also sponsored him for fully funded travel and the opportunity to undergo operative surgical training at an International Center of Excellence in the near future.

Dr. Sajay Kumar Jain, the President of ASI, and other dignitaries extended their congratulations to the Department of General & Minimal Invasive Surgery at SKIMS for reaching this milestone.

Another resident, Dr. Jan Mubashir, a Postgraduate Resident in General Surgery, secured the 1st prize for the Best Poster Presentation and the 2nd prize in the Free Paper Presentation category.