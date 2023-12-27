Bovine smuggling bid foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 27: Akhnoor Police today foiled a bovine smuggling bid and rescued 4 bovine animals from the clutches of two alleged smugglers.

“A team of Police Station Akhnoor led by SHO Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq intercepted one Mahindra Balero (bearing registration number JK11D-3764) which was on its way from Jammu to Rajouri, at NHW Khugga Naka and on checking found 4 bovines mercilessly loaded in the vehicle,” a Police spokesman said.

He said the bovines were rescued and driver of the vehicle namely Bunty Kumar son of Kewal Krishan of Baryan (Rajouri) and his associate namely Shakeel Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed of Parsoti (Maira Mandrian, Jammu), were arrested on the spot while their vehicle was also seized.

“In this regard, a case FIR Number 347/2023 U/s 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act was registered at Police Station Akhnoor and further investigation started,” the spokesman added.