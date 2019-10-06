Sir,

Refer news item ‘Give wings to your daughters’ dreams : First Kashmiri woman grappler to parents’ DE Oct 3, 2019.

This is quite heartening to know that a woman from Kashmir has entered into an unchartered arena of wrestling. Really, it is a good news not heard before. The organisers and the government should extend her a helping hand by way of providing financial assistance and coaching facilities so that she can continue the game with zeal and zest. Not only that her exploits in the field can encourage other girls interested in the game. This way the country will have a big pool of talented players to play at national and international levels.

The organisers of wrestling competition also deserve kudos for providding an opportunity to women wrestlers. They have taken the initiative, and they should provide the game further momentum by organising wrestling matches at district and state levels throughout the year. ‘Once a year affair’ may do not good to the game and the wrestlers. The Sports Department of the J&K Government too should plunge into this field by encouraging students at school level.

We hope a good future for the wrestlers in the coming days.

Archana Mahajan

Gandhi Nagar