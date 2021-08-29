Woman dies of COVID in Jammu, 145 cases in Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, Aug 29: A woman died of COVID-19 and 24 persons tested positive in Jammu region while 145 fresh cases were reported in Kashmir division and 14 in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

A 48-year-old woman hailing from village Bhalla in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district succumbed to Coronavirus in the Government Medical College (GMC) Doda today. She had no other ailments.

This has taken Corona toll in the Jammu region to 2166 and district Doda to 130.

Among 24 new cases in the Jammu region, 13 were reported from Doda, five Jammu, three Kishtwar, two Rajouri and one in Poonch district.

Reasi, Ramban, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts didn’t report any fresh cases today.

Twenty three persons today recovered from the virus leaving behind 337 active positive cases in the region.

The Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 14 new Corona positive cases including 13 in Leh district and one in Kargil.

Ladakh now has 72 active positive cases.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 145 fresh cases of COVID-19 up from yesterday’s cases.

Srinagar reported 65 cases, Baramulla 35, Budgam 20, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 4, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 1 and Shopian.

With fresh cases Srinagar has now 72327 positive cases with 448 active, 71045 recovered, 834 deaths; Baramulla has 2907 positive cases with 122 active, 23503 recovered, 282 deaths; Budgam reported 23163 positive cases with 113 active cases, 22844 recovered, 206 deaths; Pulwama has 15333 positive cases with 40 active, 15099 recovered and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14236 positive cases, 37 active, 14033 recoveries and 166 deaths; Anantnag district has 16450 positive cases with 40 active, 16205 recovered and 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9627 positive cases with 44 active, 9482 recoveries and 101 deaths; Ganderbal has 10121 positive cases with 59 active, 9984 recoveries and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11411 positive cases with 29 active, 11265 recoveries and 117 deaths while Shopian has 5598 positive cases with 07 active cases, 5533 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Moreover 103 more COVID-19 patients have recovered including 80 from the Valley. So far, 319465 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1276 including 939 in Kashmir.