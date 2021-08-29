Minorities in India safer than other places in world: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: BJP J&K General Secretary and Former MLC Vibodh Gupta today addressed a programme organized by the Satwari Mandal at Rani Talab Digiana.

The programme was organized as part of the monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme by PM Modi.

After listening to the radio programme, Vibodh addressed the gathering and shared key takeaways from today’s programme with the local Sikh youth of the area.

He said that our nation today is being respected across the globe because of the great Indian traditions and ethos. “These traditions give equal rights to all men and women. Infact women of India enjoy much more rights and respect than any other country of the world”, Vibodh remarked.

While referring to the current turmoil in Afghanistan, Vibodh said that India is perhaps one of the most inclusive countries in the world.

BJP District President Jammu Vinay Gupta also highlighted the fact that today the whole global community is looking towards India with huge hope and expectations.

Prominent among others who were present in the meeting included Bharat Bhushan, BJP Satwari Mandal President, Pawan Singh Corporator Ward Number 23, Rajesh Gupta, Narinder Koki, Shalu Gupta, Garib Singh, Jyoti Sharma and Kulwant Singh Bhati.