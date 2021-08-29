Medical Faculty Association, students delegation, Khidmath-e-Khalaq call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Various public delegations including Medical Faculty Association; Khidmath-e-Khalaq Society; students delegation today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

A delegation of the Medical Faculty Association of Government Medical and Dental College Srinagar led by its President Dr. Syed Sajjad Nazir, comprising of Dr. Mohd Saleem Itoo and Dr. Zaffer Saleem Khanday apprised the Lt Governor about various issues regarding stagnation and pay anomaly with respect to faculty members of GMC/GDC Srinagar.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, assured them that the issues projected would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.

Similarly, a delegation of girl students from Kashmir apprised the Lt Governor about youth related issues. They also informed the Lt Governor about their endeavours in spreading awareness regarding environmental issues and drug de-addiction, besides holding community classes for the students during Covid pandemic.

The Lt Governor appreciated the role played by the young students in serving society. He advised them to reach out to the people regarding youth-oriented programmes of the government, especially those aimed at creating an ideal, gender-inclusive ecosystem for social and economic growth of women.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shiraz Mir and Ajaz Ahmed Badhana of Khidmath-e-Khalaq Society also called on the Lt Governor and projected various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the visiting delegation, and assured that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for redressal.