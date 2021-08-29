NHPC Dulhasti Power Station donates ambulance to NGO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: NHPC Dulhasti Power Station today donated an ambulance to Seva Bharti (an NGO) under its CSR scheme.

The keys of the ambulance were formally handed over to Dr Anil Kumar Manhas (president Sewa Bharti) by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NHPC A K Singh on the sidelines of a function organized by NHPC Dulhasti Power Station, here at Teachers Bhawan Auditorium.

In his address, Dr Jitendra Singh encouraged people to come forward to serve the nation. He also spoke about the ongoing projects of NHPC in district Kishtwar and said that in the coming time, Kishtwar is going to become a power hub of power generation with the completion of these projects.

Speaking on the occasion, A K Singh said that NHPC is engaged with many social development activities at the local level through NHPC’s CSR Scheme and today an ambulance equipped with ventilator and other modern facilities is being handed over to Sewa Bharti NGO under CSR & SD initiative.

In his welcome address, Dr Anil Kumar Manhas said that the needy people of Kishtwar and adjoining areas would get benefit from the ambulance service, which would be provided to the people on no profit or no loss basis. Murlidhar, All India Co-Organization Minister, Seema Jagran Manch explained about the social work being done by his organization.

During the programme, a seminar on the topic of national integration and the role of service work was also organized. Earlier the programme was inaugurated by CMD of NHPC and other dignitaries by lighting the traditional lamp. The students of Drishti Kanya Hostel, run by Seva Bharti, presented welcome songs.

The programme ended with vote of thanks presented by Rajan Kumar, Regional Head, NHPC Jammu. On the occasion, A K Choudhary, Managing Director, CVPPPL, officers and employees of NHPC and CVPPPL and officials of Sewa Bharti were also present.