Ex-DyCM cautions BJP not to test patience of people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: While demanding early completion of Delimitation process in J&K, former DyCM and senior Congress leader Tara Chand today cautioned BJP not to test the patience of people.

Addressing party convention at Pargwal in Chaamb constituency today Tara Chand demanded early completion of Delimitation process and holding of Assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir.

“Except for emotive slogans, BJP had nothing to offer to the people of Jammu. BJP must read the writing on the wall as the problems of the people had accumulated in the recent years. BJP must avoid to test the patience of people and be ready for the verdict to be announced by dejected Jammu people in the future Assembly elections in J&K,” senior Congress leader asserted.

Appealing to the party workers he said, “We have to prepare for the elections from today itself and move together for the success of our mission to fight against those who have failed to address public issues and aspirations.”

Former Dy CM said the BJP Government’s unreasonable and irrational policies have led to the steep price hike. Petroleum Products are kept under heavy excise duty and VAT. The Excise Duty for a litre of petrol has risen from Rs 9 a litre during the Congress regime to Rs 32 a litre in the BJP regime. The Excise Duty for diesel has risen from Rs 3 a litre to Rs 31 a litre. The only way to reduce prices right now is for Government to cut back on its duties and taxes.

He said that the prices of essential commodities have increased significantly in the last few months. The Government is doing absolutely nothing to lower the prices and give some sort of relief to the people. The prices of LPG cylinders has also steeply risen by Rs 25. a domestic Cylinder will now cost around rupees 900 in many cities. The Common man has been buried under excessively high prices for commodities, he has to buy every day, Cong leader added.

Referring to the current situation, Tara Chand said the saner voices are being muzzled by the BJP and its off shoots, which is a matter of serious concern. It is the duty of every right thinking person to raise his/ her voice against these undemocratic policies of BJP.

Senior members Jagatar Singh, Kalidas, Daljeet Singh, Vijay Chib, Jagdish Raj, Devinder Singh and others were also present.