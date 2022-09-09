Will implement MWA for ASHAs, DWs in J&K if voted to power: AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Terming ASHA workers associated with Health Department as an important component of healthcare services and Daily Wagers (DWs) of different departments as backbone of system, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today promised that a Delhi like welfare model for ASHAs will be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir if the Party is voted to power and Minimum Wages Act (MWA) benefit will be ensured to the ASHA workers and daily wagers that too after revision as per fresh inflation rate and requirement.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leaders stated that like workers associated with other Government departments of J&K, the ASHA workers associated with the Health Department are also facing burns of the Government’s callous approach and non-serious attitude.

“Like dozens of employees other categories, the ASHAs are also on protest for a long time but there is no one within the J&K Government to listen to their plight or even communicate with them,” the AAP leaders said.

They termed ASHAs as symbols of basic healthcare services and mentioned that proper strengthening of ASHAs is the need of the hour to ensure that roles and responsibilities of these health workers are taken on serious note.

“It is unfortunate to see that ASHA workers in Jammu and Kashmir have been protesting for a long time and one will be amused to know that they are given only 2000 rupees as assured incentive while their responsibilities and tasks are heavy,” they added.

Mentioning the welfare measures taken by the Party’s Government in Delhi in which an ASHA worker gets around Rs 18,000 as incentive besides other benefits, the AAP leaders said if the Party is voted to power in J&K, then similar initiatives for welfare of ASHA workers will be taken here along with implementation of MWA that too on revised basis as per latest inflation rate.