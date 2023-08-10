Will bring back ‘golden era’ in J&K if voted to power: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 10: While lashing out at the previous regimes for anti-people policies, former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad today declared that he will bring back `golden era’ in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

Click here to watch video

“People of Jammu and Kashmir still remember the triple-shift work culture and massive development across Jammu and Kashmir besides huge employment opportunities provided to the educated local youth and unskilled/semi-skilled works in the Jammu and Kashmir when he was Chief Minister for a short stint of just two and half years in the Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said while addressing a large public rally at Gatti Morh in Bhaderwah today.

“I as the Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir built massive Tourism projects, created Self Help Groups for the unemployed engineers and ensured the rural economy is given a boost. All my pro-people and developmental initiatives have now been reversed by the present dispensation, Azad regretted.

” When we started developmental works in triple- shifts in Jammu and Kashmir, it provided massive job opportunities to all those who were migrating to other states to earn their livelihood.

There was peace, prosperity and a booming economy but when I look at the present situation, people are under immense pressure. They are searching for employment and manual jobs. This is what we have been reduced to,” the DPAP Chairman said.

Azad assured that he will come back with the golden era if voted to power and promised development of the erstwhile Doda district besides other regions of the Jammu and Kashmir.

“There was no area left that he didn’t connect with the roads and provided hospitals and schools. Many Degree colleges, schools and hospitals were constructed and adequate staff was provided even in remote areas,” Azad recalled.

He said the tough approach of the present regime has hurt the people economically and unemployment level rose to unprecedented levels during the last several years. The people of every region are suffering immensely and there is no public connect of the bureaucracy, he regretted.

“My aim is to uplift the rural economy and provide a source of living for all. We have huge potential and this region is rich in natural resources and I have a plan ready for it,” the DPAP chairman said.

Azad said it is important for party workers to strengthen the cadre at grassroots level.

“I am asking you all to get ready and reach out to people at their doorsteps and ensure they are becoming part of this ‘caravaan’ of peace and development,” Azad maintained.

Azad also met many public delegations during his visit to Ghatti Morh, Kapra and Chinta area of Bhaderwah constituency today.