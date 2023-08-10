LG Ladakh inaugurates Pushp Krishi Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 10: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired) today inaugurates Pushp Krishi Mela at DRDO-DIHAR Centre in Murtsey Colony.

The Mela was organized under CSIR Floriculture Mission II by the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) in collaboration with Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research (DIHAR),

Expressing happiness over the display of different varieties of flowers and terming it a feast for the eyes, the LG commended CSIR-IHBT Palampur for providing support to the Ladakhi farmers. He highlighted the potential of floriculture in Ladakh and emphasized the need to provide necessary support and resources to the local farmers.

Calling daughters, flowers and Ladakh as the three best creations of God, the LG suggested the need to come up with the ‘Phool Ugao Aur Phool Ka Vistaar Karo’ initiative in Ladakh. He asked CEC/Chairman, LAHDC Leh to take charge to explore the potential of floriculture and the support needed to promote flowers grown in Ladakh.

The LG distributed floriculture material (gladiolus, lilium and tulip) to farmers and distributed certificates to them. He also released the brochure on CSIR Floriculture Mission in Ladakh.

Chairman LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson informed about the Mission Organic Development Initiative (MODI) scheme initiated by LAHDC Leh and adopted by both the Hill Councils to make Ladakh a fully organic region.

Secretary, Agriculture and Sheep Husbandry, Ravinder Kumar highlighted the initiative taken by CSIR-IHBT Palampur in floriculture in Ladakh.

Director, CSIR-IHBT Palampur, Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, assured to provide all possible technical support to UT Administration. Dr Sudesh informed that other than tulip, they are exploring the potential of Calla Lily and Peony flowers, which are currently in demand in the market.

The Material Transfer Agreement was signed between the Chairman of Ladakh Progressive Cooperative Society and Kargil Mendok Cooperative Society and CSIR-IHBT Palampur. The certificate of registration of both these cooperatives along with the best farmer award was also distributed on the occasion.

Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Stanzin Chosphel; Vice-Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Prof SK Mehta; Director, DIHAR, Dr OP Chaurasia Army officials, officials from DIHAR, CSIR-IHBT Palampur and other district officials were present during the event.