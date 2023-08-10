Srinagar Smart City Project changing Lal Chowk at fast pace

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 10: The ongoing rejuvenation and modernization efforts in Lal Chowk under the Srinagar Smart City Project are yielding impressive outcomes, as significant infrastructure upgrades reshape the city’s central area.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Ather Amir, provided an update today, emphasizing the pivotal elements of the project.

One of the project’s most notable achievements has been the undergrounding of electricity utilities along Residency Road and in the vicinity of Ghanta Ghar.

“The electricity connections are now live with our underground wiring. We are currently removing the old ones, rendering the area completely wire-free. Underground ducting has been meticulously implemented, and the feeding pillars are designed to ensure the efficient distribution of electricity. This setup functions effectively, significantly enhancing safety in the event of a short circuit,” he said.

Despite acknowledging the technical challenges, he emphasized that the successful execution of this initiative was a major accomplishment for the project team.

In addition to the undergrounding of utilities, the project has diligently focused on enhancing drainage infrastructure and improving the pedestrian experience.

He explained, “We have substantially improved the drainage system with a comprehensive sewerage network. For areas with higher pedestrian movement, we have laid cobbled roads, not only calming traffic but also ensuring pedestrian safety without the need for speed breakers.”

A particularly noteworthy enhancement has been the creation of a footpath extending up to the Tourist Reception Center (TRC), significantly improving walkability in the area, Ather noted.

He further informed that the Lal Chowk plaza has been thoughtfully designated as a pedestrian space, providing people with a place to enjoy their surroundings. “High-quality granite has been extensively used in the design, enhancing the aesthetics and durability of the plaza.”

The Commissioner also shared that the iconic Ghanta Ghar has undergone a complete redesign, with its placement now seamlessly integrated into the plaza, transforming the previous circular layout. “This redesign aligns with the broader vision of the project, creating a cohesive area integrated with the prominent M.A Road.”