Why exclude Ladakh UT employees in promotions?

That some Administrative Departments were issuing promotion orders in respect of officers and other cadre of employees who are presently working in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir but not in favour of those who were working on the corresponding posts in the UT of Ladakh after the reorganisation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, is illogical and unwarranted. How can such employees from the erstwhile State but working in Ladakh be ignored is beyond comprehension and has therefore been viewed seriously by the General Administration Department. The practice was against the norms of natural justice and not giving the due to an eligible employee who otherwise fulfils all eligibility criteria. The plea, if any, that these employees were working in another UT and hence could not be promoted is against the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 and not tenable as posts have not been allocated against the combined strength and vacancies as final apportionment of employees has yet to take place based on the options received by the Government. Promotions, therefore, not made under normal course or effected selectively being in contravention of the Reorganisation Act were legally not viable. A holistic view was needed to be taken and such promotions reviewed accordingly