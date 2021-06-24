Employees indulging in anti-national activities

I t hardly needs to be stressed upon as to why employees found indulging in anti- national activities, overtly or covertly, should continue to be in service even a day longer after cogent reasons and circumstances gave enough indications of such indulgence. The Government is vested with enough powers to take stern action against such employees which includes even outright dismissal, removal and reduction in rank – all under Article 311 (2) (C) of the constitution of India. Dismissal even without holding the requisite enquiry too is there in the provisions if it is found by the President or the Governor, as the case may be, that holding such enquiry was not necessary in the interests of the security of the State. The need, therefore, was not only identifying such employees collecting sufficient evidence and being satisfied about such information pointedly indicating such unlawful indulgence by the errant employees and reporting to the designated authorities for action but processing such cases as fast as possible. That was precisely to be done in the interests of the people, the societies, peace and order and in the spirit of the said constitutional provisions. There was no fun in not looking at such cases with the urgency that they deserved so that timely action could be taken and they were removed from the Government services besides facing the law for further action depending upon the extent of the offence committed by such employees. Feeling the pinch of reasonably enough not being done in the matter, the Government issuing fresh directions for quickly processing such cases for necessary and timely action, must be taken with all the seriousness it deserved. That is precisely because as an employee with dubious antecedents and allegiance “sitting” in Government service meant nothing short of an undesirable and non loyal employee carrying a Governmental tag for indulging in undesirable anti Government, anti social and anti national activities. In simpler parlance such activities could be termed as prejudicial to the state bordering at acts aiming at harming the interests of the general public which deserve not to be allowed in any case. Otherwise also, a Government employee is enjoined upon to have full allegiance to the established Government and have personal devotion to the duties assigned by such Government (Department etc) which means an employee cannot go against directives, procedures, rules, regulations and the instructions of the Government . The question, however, is as to how such employees, expectedly very few in number, manage to enter the Government service with dubious and doubtful integrity and loyalty. There are clear instructions to have the antecedents of fresh appointments verified from the identified authorities in the departments of Police, Intelligence and the like before allowing them to join the duties . Are those instructions being followed meticulously? There are reports that such a mandatory exercise is conducted only months after the appointed employee joined the duties which defeated the very purpose of pre-empting any prejudicial act likely to be committed by an employee besides undermining the utility of verification of the vital details in respect of the character of an employee . We suppose there must a uniform standard format devised by the General Administration Department in respect of such verification of the Government employees. Appointment orders, therefore, need to be issued only when such a report, complete in all respects, is received but just an employee may not suffer as also the Government work, no delays should be made in obtaining and submitting such reports. There are explicit instructions in this regard from the UT Chief Secretary. That the administration should be cleansed of such employees of dubious and suspicious character and with doubtful allegiance to the Government should be the priority of the Government and every Department must extend fuller cooperation in this