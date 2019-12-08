West Indies beat India by 8 wkts in 2nd T20 Intl

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: West Indies beat India by eight wickets in the second T20 International to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Sunday.

Batting first, India scored 170 for 7 with Shivam Dube hitting 54 off 30 balls and Rishabh Pant contributing an unbeaten 33 off 22 as West Indies seamer Kesrick Williams and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh got two wickets apiece.

IN reply, Lendl Simmons scored an unbeaten 67 off 45 balls and Nicholas Pooran scored 38 off 18 balls to finish the chase in 18.3 overs.

Brief Scores: India 170/7 (Shivam Dube 54 off 30 balls, Roshabh Pant 33 no of 22 balls, Kesrick Williams 2/30, Hayden Walsh 2/28)

West Indies 173/2 in 18.3 overs (Lendl Simmons 67 off 45 balls, Evin Lewis 40 off 35 balls, Nicholas Pooran 38 no off 18 balls) (AGENCIES)