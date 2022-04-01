Weather to remain clear in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours

JAMMU, April 1: Weather remained clear in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast the same weather conditions to continue in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with clear sky in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 8.4, Pahalgam 1.7 and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had minus 4.2, Leh 1.4 and Kargil 1.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 17.9, Katra 19.8, Batote 13.7, Banihal 11.6 and Bhaderwah 9.7 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)