Employment Apr 1, 2022

Requirements

DAILY RISING SUN

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement: Female Teachers

Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu

Contact No:

9419118111, 9419169851

Required

Male candidate required for office job in Narwal near Wave Mall.

1. 10th Pass

2. Must know bike & car driving.

Timing 10.00 am to 5:30 pm

Contact :

9622025111

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU – 8 Nos., SAMBA – 3 Nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265 7889846668, 7006223526

Female staff required

ASHI requires female staff for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh):-

Resident Warden :

Graduate, Salary negotiable

Part-time Counselor :-

PG Sociology/Psychology

Resident Chowkidar :-

Middle/Matric

Submit your Resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu (O) 0191-2547059

Required

IELTS/PTE CERTIFIED TRAINERS (FEMALES)

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419222584, 7889532931