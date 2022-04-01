DSEK notifies new school timings in Kashmir from today

SRINAGAR, April 1: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Friday ordered new school timings regarding government and private schools from 1st April this year.

According to an official communiqué issued here by DSEK, the new timing for schools falling in areas within the Srinagar municipal limits shall be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the timing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for schools falling outside such limits in Kashmir Valley.

“All concerned institutions shall strictly adhere to the timing order and any deviation in this regard shall be dealt with seriously,” communiqué added. (Agencies)