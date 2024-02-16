Ahead Of Wet Weather Forecast, Summer Like Weather Prevails In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 16: Ahead of wet weather forecast summer like weather conditions prevailed on Friday.

There was a significant improvement in night temperature, but stayed below freezing point, at most of the stations of Kashmir valley.

Bright sun appeared with clear sky in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley as people and the tourists were seen basking under it at Lal Chowk, Partab Park and on the banks of Dal Lake.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded 7.8°C above normal of 9.9°C on the previous day.

Meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted moderate to heavy rain and snowfall over the J&K from Sunday onwards.

An intense Western Disturbances are most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards.

The main activity of the WD is likely to occur during February 19- 20

During this period there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at most places including plains and lower reaches with the possibility of heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts, the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, the MeT office said the minimum temperature during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Srinagar settled at -1.6 °C against the-3.0°C recorded the previous night. It was 2.6°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national had a low of -1.2°C against the-2.0°C, while the picnic spot of Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of 04°C against the -0.2°C recorded on Thursday.

Pahalgam remained the coldest place even though the night temperature significantly improved by several notches and recorded at -4.2°C against the -5.4°C. It was 0.2°C above normal for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir.

Kupwara settled at -2.4°C against the -3.3°C and it was 2.2°C below normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

Gulmarg had a low of =3.4°C against the -3,2°C recorded the previous day and it was 3.4°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir. (Agencies)