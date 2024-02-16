Residential Quarters Building Damaged In Fire Incident At MLA Hostel In Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 16: A fire incident damaged the residential quarter building at the Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) hostel in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. in the upper story of the double-story residential quarters at MLA Hostel on Moulana Azad Road, causing extensive damage to the property, Fire and Emergency Service officials said.

A chinar tree and a wooden structure were also damaged in the fire incident.

The fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the nearby fire stations to bring the fire under control.

There was no report of any loss of life or injury in the incident.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said. (Agencies)