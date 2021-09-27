Ware House traders submit memorandum to MoS Finance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: A delegation of traders under the banner of Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market today met with Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and submitted a memorandum raising various demands of the trading community.

During the meeting, Deepak Gupta, President Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market opposed entry of big corporate in J&K. “This UT is surrounded by Pakistan and China and is disturbed area. Traders faced a lot of difficulties during the last three decades because of militancy. Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, peace is returning in UT, but Government has allowed FDI in Retail which is posing a big threat to small traders of J&K,” he explained. and requested that big corporates like Reliance Retail should not be allowed to open retail stores in small cities like Jammu.

Raising the issue of e-commerce, Deepak Gupta welcomed the draft rules of e-commerce under Consumer Protection Act but showed concerns on the way the Niti Aayog has also joined the chorus without realising the fact that to what level, the current e-commerce sector is greatly vitiated by some of the known global e-tailers through their mal-practices including huge violation of rules and laws. He opinion that Niti Aayog was under obligation to assess as to the nature of necessity of bringing such e-commerce rules instead of making sweeping remarks.

Requesting to simplify the process of GST Returns, he said that the traders filed GST R-1, GST-3B and TDS-TCS in a month which made traders Clerk. There should be one monthly GST return and no TDS-TCS deduction to reduce the burden on this community, he said and demanded that there should be a fast track appealing authority having its own court so that the cases of refund can be settled on fast track.

He requested to raise the limit of e-way bill from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs at least. He also requested to extend the time limit of the e-way bill taking into consideration the Hilly roads of this UT.

He also raised the issue of Tax Free Digital Transactions by abolishing the taxes on Debit/Credit card transactions. He demanded that special funds should be allotted to Govt of Jammu and Kashmir to acquire additional land for godowns.

Munish Mahajan, Abhimanyu Gupta, President, Sham Lal Langer; Vishal Gupta , Amit Gupta, Rattan Lal Gupta, Kirti Gupta and Ajay Gupta were part of the delegation.