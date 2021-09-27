Companies exploiting resources, not employing local youth: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Apni Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari has criticized the companies engaged in the execution of power projects and construction of National Highway for not providing employment to local youth even as they exploit natural resources of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was speaking at a joining programme which was organised at Apni Party office in Gandhi Nagar in which senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir, general secretaries Vijay Bakaya and Vikram Malhotra, Provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh, Provincial vice president, Syed Asgar Ali, Provincial president, Women wing, Jammu, Namrta Sharma, Ex-MLA Faqir Nath, Provincial secretary, Dr Rohit Gupta, SC State Coordinator, Bodh Raj Bhagat and several others were also present.

In this joining programme, Congress leader Khushboo Bhagat among over a dozen prominent people including a BJP leader, retired Principal CD Sharma and advocate Sofia Choudhary on Monday joined Apni Party in presence of Party president, Bukhari.

Bukhari welcomed them into the Party fold. He hoped that their joining will strengthen the Party at the grass root level in Kathua, and Samba Districts.

BJP’s woman leader Sunita Kundal alongwith her supporters from Jammu East also joined the party.

Retired Financial Advisor, Health and Medical Education Dept, Mohan Lal Koul and retired Accounts Officer, Tarseem Singh Manhas also joined Apni Party through Provincial Secretary, Dr Rohit Gupta.

Bukhari further said that the feeling of helplessness and disappointment among the people has increased in absence of an elected Govt in J&K. Therefore, it is imperative to hold assembly elections without further delay and restore the Statehood.”

He further said that “Apni Party believes in telling the truth to the people as well as to the Govt J&K has rich natural resources but unfortunately, they are being given to the outsiders which has no benefit to the locals especially youth,” Bukhari said.

He said that the youth are not being given employment in these projects by the companies. The money which they earned from these resources should be utilized for the welfare of the local people of the respective areas. However, the same is not being done, he added.