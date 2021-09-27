Dir FCS&CA inspects FPS, Sale Depots, Godowns

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 27: Director of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Jammu Naseem Javaid Choudhary today conducted a surprise inspection of the Flour Mills/Godowns/Food stores/Sale Depots/Fair Price Shops (FPS) in Samba district and reviewed implementation of ongoing departmental schemes.

The Director was accompanied by Shagun Sharma (Joint Director (Administration)), Mukhter Ahmed (Assistant Director, Samba) and Tehsil Supply Officers, Samba/Vijaypur/Bari-Brahmana. During the inspection of M/s K K Flour Mills and M/s Vijay Flour Mills Bari-Brahmana, directions were issued to the Supervisors, posted in the mills, for speedy grinding of wheat and providing good quality of ‘atta’ to the beneficiaries and also ensuring its regular sampling.

Further, the team inspected Food stores, Government Sale Depots and Fair Price Shops and checked the stock of food grains available therein. Besides this, the visited team also checked the online transactions of food grains made by the beneficiaries, on spot, and directed the officer/officials concerned for 100% transactions through PoS machines to the beneficiaries. Furthermore, the Director, FCS&CA, Jammu also interacted with the ration card holders.

During the visit, the Director FCS&CA along with other officers also met with Deputy Commissioner Samba and discussed the issues regarding 100% Aadhaar Seeding, distribution of food grains through PoS Machines and availability of food grains in the district.