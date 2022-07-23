Waqf Board taking up mega shrines dev prog: Andrabi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today paid a visit to Baba Rishi Shrine at Tangmarg.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar, CEO of Gulmarg Cable Car Corporation Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy Director Tourism Javed-ur-Rehman, CEO of Waqf Board Dr Syed Majid Jahangir and Magistrate of the Board Ishtiaq Mohiuddin.

Dr Andrabi & Dr Sehrish held meetings with Waqf Board Officers, Public representatives of the area and the representatives of Tangmarg administration. The development plan of Baba Rishi Shrine was discussed threadbare and many decisions were taken on the spot.

“With the help of J&K Government Board is taking up Mega Shrines Developmental Programme throughout the UT. We have a huge developmental plan for this shrine so that it is included in the Spiritual Tourism Map of J&K,” Waqf Board Chairperson said.

“We have many prominent Sufi-shrines in Baramulla district and the co-operation of the District Administration to uplift the infrastructure at shrines and improve the basic facilities for pilgrims is praiseworthy,” Andrabi said.

While speaking to the media Andrabi said that with the help of other departments, all pending projects will be completed soon. In reply to a question, she said that no compromise will be made on the accountability within Waqf Board.

“Many reforms have begun in Waqf & many more are to follow. We will do everything to restore the faith of the public on Waqf management at all costs,” Dr Darakhshan added.