J&K Bank MD meets Union MoS Finance Dr Karad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: J&K Bank MD & CEO, Baldev Prakash called on Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at his office in Delhi.

During his Delhi visit, he also met Secrerary, Department of Financial Services (MoF), Sanjay Malhotra.

MoS Finance appreciated the Bank’s contribution and plans towards realising the Government’s vision of equitable economic development particularly in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“As an important stakeholder, J&K Bank should scale up its efforts further towards the achievement of `Atamnirbhar Bharat’ by encouraging self-reliance in youth through extensive and effective finacial intermediation”, Dr Karad said.

Earlier, MD & CEO apprised Dr Bhagwat Karad about the Bank’s recent performance and steps taken to accelerate business growth while strengthening its corporate governance framework.

Highlighting the Bank’s systemic significance in the financial architecture of J&K and Ladakh, he also informed the Minister of State for Finance about the Bank’s initiatives put-in-place to create and expand the vibrant ecosystem of self-employment especially through government sponsored schemes by financing and handholding the young entrepreneurs in realising their aspirations irrespective of their location, gender and status.

During his separate meeting with Secretary DFS (MoF) Sanjay Malhotra, MD & CEO apprised him about the successful technology upgrade at the Bank from Finacle 7 to Finacle 10 for state-of-the-art servicing of its clients. He also informed him about the recently conferred awards for Bank’s information-security framework.

While commending the Bank for receiving the honours, Secretary DFS (MoF) urged the Bank to expand its digital footprint and keep improving its services to meet the expectations of its stakeholders especially new-gen customers.