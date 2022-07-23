Stoppage of concession for senior citizens by Rlys unfortunate: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Reacting over the recent address of the Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnav’s in the Lok Sabha, that there will be no railway concession for senior citizens in 2022 , PCC working president Raman Bhalla termed it unfortunate and said it reflects the mindset of Modi Government towards senior citizens. As per Minister’s statement this exemption from concession was lifted amid the pandemic for some time, but is now back in effect and will remain so onwards.

Bhalla said that UPA Government had granted many concessions for senior citizens including train fare. He said the loss to the Railways is due to the wrong polices of the Modi Govt and the senior citizens should not be made scapegoat for the wrongs of the Govt. This decision should be rolled back in the larger interest of the old age people who under take journey for pilgrimage purpose in their last days of life, especially those who are poor and cannot afford expenses.

While speaking in the meeting of functionaries of District Congress Committee Jammu Urban which was held today at PCC office Jammu, a threadbare discussion was held on the organizational affairs and activities besides various other issues of public importance especially rising unemployment, inflation and lack of the development.

The meeting was attended by PCC general secretary Yogesh Sawhney, former MLC Ved Mahajan, Dr. Ramakant Khajuria, Amrit Bali, Chander Sheikhar Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Atul Sharma and others.

Bhalla said that BJP Government at the Centre has failed on all fronts and now the Govt is misusing the Central agencies against the opposition leaders especially the Congress party. He said that the entire country is witnessing the targeted political vendetta against Congress President Sonia Gandhi by the Modi and the BJP Government to distract the focus away from its failures of governance. He said there is the rule of untruth and injustice in the country. Whoever raises his or her voice has to bear the brunt of the government’s anger.

He said that people are feeling harassed by ‘tax-terror’ and unprecedented price hike by the Modi Govt. At the same time, they realize that BJP Govt. is looting them to recover the losses it has caused to the Country’s economy by misrule and mismanagement of things since day one, as a result, there is restlessness across the country.