CEC inaugurates Ladakh Festival Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 23: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan today inaugurated two-day Ladakh Festival Kargil 2022 at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium Bemathang in presence of distinguished guests of LAHDC and District Administration Kargil.

Besides the CEC, Secretary Tourism Ladakh, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, Executive Councilor for Zanskar Affairs Er Phunsuk Tashi, Executive Councilor for Health, Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, Director Education Department Ladakh Safdar Ali, Director Tourism Kunzes Angmo and other district officers attended the festival.

On the occasion, CEC Khan hailed the artists from Lahoul Spiti district, Leh district and local artists for presenting their culture and diversity in the festival. He emphasized on preservation of culture and tradition for the promotion of tourism.

He further said that Zanskar Festival which is scheduled in September will also be held at a mega level that will ensure participation of huge tourists.

The CEC said that these festivals are instrumental in preserving culture and tradition of the region. Pertinently, four lakh tourists have already visited Ladakh in this season.

He further emphasized on extension of the tourist season from two to four more months including the winter solstice. CEC Khan appealed both government and private tourism stakeholders to play their role in promotion of tourism sector.

Secretary Tourism and Culture, Mehboob Ali Khan said that Ladakh, having its unique geographical features and cultural diversity, has the potential to boost tourism.

He spoke about various initiatives taken by the department for tourists in the region especially the compulsory acclimatization, infrastructural development and exploration of adventure sports and tourism attraction sites.

On the occasion, traditional archery match and horse polo were also played. Artists from Lahoul, Spiti, Leh and Kargil presented a colourful cultural program that enthralled the audience.