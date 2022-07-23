Awareness program on e-filing of income tax return organized

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 23: An awareness programme on Income Tax Act and e-filing of annual income tax return for salaried employees was organized by Income Tax (IT) Department at RV Raju Auditorium, SKPA Udhampur.

Rakesh Kumar (Commissioner of Income Tax), Satbir Singh (Joint Commissioner Income Tax), Amit Kumar (Deputy Commissioner Income Tax), Anjesh Bhartia (Income Tax officer) and Vijay Choudhary (Income Tax officer) graced the occasion. The session was attended by V K Jamwal, SSP, D D (Outdoor), ADs and 300 members of staff and trainees.

A key note address was delivered by Commissioner of Income Tax while a comprehensive power point presentation was given by Deputy Commissioner Income Tax.

Terming the Income Tax as back bone of economy, Amit Kumar pointed towards various recently introduced provisions of Income Tax viz section. 26 AS, EPF and GPF saving limits and above all the intrinsic importance of filing e-ITR. He made it clear that Income Tax department believes in the deductions claimed by the tax payers, but cautioned that the claim should be based on facts.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Mohan Lal (SSP), Deputy Director (Indoor), SKPA Udhampur, expressed hope of reaping good dividends at the end of the awareness programme.

In his concluding remarks, Vinay Kumar (SSP) Deputy Director (Administration), SKPA Udhampur, said that the session will go a long way in enhancing the knowledge of the participants.

A memento was presented by the academy staff to the visiting team of Income Tax Department as a token of respect.