Lawyers continue strike for 2nd day in support of demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Continuing its struggle for fulfillment of demands already put-forth before the Government, J&K High Court Bar Association today held protest dharna under the leadership of its President M K Bhardwaj in the District Court Complex, Janipur and abstained from the work in all the Courts, Tribunals and Commissions.

While addressing the dharna, Bhardwaj said that due to the shifting of the Courts and Tribunals outside the District Court Complex, lawyers fraternity and general public are facing insurmountable hardships. “We are seeking the housing of the different Tribunals in single multi dimensional complex of High Court as adequate space is available there”, he added. He demanded that similar types of multi dimensional complexes are also required to be constructed in all the Districts and Muffasil Courts so that their genuine grievance can be redressed.

He urged the UT Government not to adopt delaying tactics in resolving the genuine long pending demands/issues of the legal fraternity and in case there is any further delay the lawyers will have no other option but to intensify the agitation in support of their demands. He said that meeting of all the office bearers of the main Bar and YLA team as well as the former Bar Presidents, office bearers and other members will be held within one or two days to decide the further course of action.

The proceedings of the dharna were conducted by Surjeet Singh Andotra, General Secretary.

All the office bearers namely Mohinder Pal Singh Pali, Vice President, Surjeet Singh Andotra, General Secretary, Aditya Sharma, Joint Secretary, Amandeep Singh, Treasurer, Rohit Sharma (YLA President), Gagandeep Singh Lucky (YLA Vice President), Yaseer Farooq Khan (YLA General Secretary), Karanjeet Singh Johal Joint Secretary (YLA), Naresh Kumar Treasurer (YLA), besides many senior and young lawyers participated in the protest dharna.