Want to make franchise out of ‘Tumbbad’, says Sohum Shah

MUMBAI: Sohum Shah’s “Tumbbad” celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday and the actor-producer says he wants to develop a franchise around the mythological horror film.

The horror-fantasy, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, released on October 12 last year to glowing reviews and it did not take much time for the makers to announce a sequel to the film.

But there is no headway till now on the follow-up, Sohum says, as they are yet to crack the story idea.

“We had said we will make a prequel or sequel but nothing is decided yet as we are yet to crack a story. I don’t want to look at it the business thing just because one part has done well, so make the second one. We should get the right script, then we will start. It can be a story of Hastar or Pandurang. We want to make a franchise.

“The idea was there at the time when we were making ‘Tumbbad’. We want to do it because it is a beautiful universe and has such good characters and more films should be made in this space. Nothing is difficult if you make it with passion,” Sohum told reporters.

The actor-producer today arranged a special screening of “Tumbbad” on the first anniversary of the film. (AGENCIES)