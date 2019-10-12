If minority community says there’s intolerance in society, listen to it: Swara Bhasker

MUMBAI: Actor Swara Bhasker says it’s time mainstream film industries start being responsible in how they represent social issues, including those faced by minorities.

Swara said if a particular community feels that something bad is happening to them, the privileged ones must not dismiss it.

“I think it’s time that mainstream Bollywood and other language industries begin to be a little sensitive and responsible in how they represent issues. Issues, that may be aren’t personal to us. Just because an experience is not my own doesn’t mean it’s not legitimate. It’s so basic, something so easy to forget,” the actor said.

She was speaking at the India Film Project where the poster of her upcoming, “Sheer Qorma”, a love story of two Muslim women, was launched.

The film, directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi.

Swara said same is the case for religious identity, caste identity, sexual identity and even gender identity.

“At so many levels, we all must be privileged in our own ways that just because we haven’t had an experience we feel ‘no man this doesn’t happen or no this much doesn’t happen.’ If a girl is saying she freezes when a bike passes next to her on a empty street, listen to her. You may not have felt it because you’re not a girl.

“If a minority community is saying that there’s intolerance in the society, then listen to it, you may not have felt it because you’re not from minority community. If a Dalit is saying, ‘I feel scared that I will be lynched,’ listen to him. Just because it hasn’t happened to you doesnt mean it hasn’t happened to someone else. Similarly if queer people say, ‘We feel discriminated against and we don’t belong,’ listen to it.” (AGENCIES)