Wangyal, Namgyal meet Tourism Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: The Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal along with Member Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal yesterday met with Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) at New Delhi and apprised him of the issues concerning culture and tourism in Ladakh.

The CEC and the MP briefed Patel about the rich and unique cultural heritage and tourism potential of Ladakh and also made him aware about the challenges of culture and tourism of Ladakh. They invited Minister to Leh upon which the Minister agreed to visit Leh in the first week of September 2019 to take first hand review of the issues related with culture and tourism with all the stakeholders of Ladakh at Leh.

Meanwhile, the CEC also met with I K Pandey, Director General (RD) and Special Secretary, Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and B K Sinha, Chief Engineer, Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways at New Delhi and requested them for release of pending CRF funds for Leh district.

The Director General and the Chief Engineer assured the CEC that pending funds will be released within 20 days.