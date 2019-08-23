PCB Chairman reviews functioning of Board

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: Suresh Kumar Chugh, Chairman, J&K State Pollution Control Board (PCB) today reviewed the progress and functioning of the Board.

The meeting was attended by B M Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K State Pollution Control Board, Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain, Regional Director, Jammu, all Divisional Officers, Scientists, and other key officials of the Board.

Chugh, who recently took over as Chairman J&K SPCB, was given a detailed presentation about progress made by the Board during the current year on different aspects like monitoring of industrial emissions, ambient air quality, water quality, polythene seizures and implementation of directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with regard to J&K in particular.

Discussing these issues threadbare, the Chairman impressed upon all the officers of the Board to gear up their activities especially with regard to active monitoring of polluting industrial units, Municipal bodies, Bio-Medical Waste Generating units as well as implementing the strict ban on manufacture, sale purchase and use of banned polythene under SRO-45.

He stressed upon creating mass awareness among the pubic with regard to environmental issues and implementation of pollution laws by expanding public outreach. He urged the scientific staff to upgrade their scientific skills and upgrade the labs of the Board with state of the art facilities to meet the stringent monitoring protocols.

Chugh exhorted the officers to give their best and work in a transparent manner with full accountability. He added that their performance will be judged on the basis of their field work which will be monitored strictly at the highest level.